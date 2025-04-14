Gippy Grewal is back on the big screens with his latest action drama, Akaal. It was released on April 10, 2025, coinciding with the Mahavir Jayanti holiday. The magnum opus has now become the second highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Scroll below for box office collections on day 4.

Excellent growth on Baisakhi!

Gippy Grewal’s directorial made the most of the Baisakhi holiday, as the footfalls witnessed considerable growth. As per Sacnilk, Akaal made an estimated collection of 1.26 crores on day 4. It witnessed a 55% jump compared to 90 lakh earned on the previous day.

The opening weekend collections of Akaal have landed at 3.6 crores. Due to the Ambedkar Jayanti holiday, it will see another boost today. There’s not much at stake because the Punjabi film is mounted on a budget of only 10 crores.

Take a look at the first-weekend box office breakdown:

Day 1: 85 lakhs

Day 2: 59 lakhs

Day 3: 90 lakhs

Day 4: 1.40 crores

Total: 3.74 crores

It has recovered 37% of its total budget in only 4 days. Gippy Grewal starrer must now maintain a good hold to achieve the breakeven stage.

Akaal vs Top 5 Punjabi grossers of 2025

Akaal has witnessed a huge jump among the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025. In only 24 hours, it has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Hoshiar Singh (Apna Arastu) and Majhail. It only needs 21 lakhs more into the kitty to topple the list.

Check out the 5 highest Punjabi grossers of 2025 below:

Badnaam: 3.95 crores

Majhail: 2.8 crores

Hoshiar Singh (Apna Arastu): 2.43 crores

Akaal: 2.34 crores

Mithde: 2 crores

Badnaam should be easily surpassed today. Interesting times ahead!

