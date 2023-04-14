From dressing up traditionally to enjoying different kinds of delicacies, there are many ways TV actors share what makes the harvest festival, Baisakhi, special for them. Many preferred to celebrate it with their co-actors on sets.

‘Meet’ actor Shagun Pandey said that this festival has a lot of significance in his life.

“Being a Punjabi, I love to dress up in Punjabi attire on this day and eat lots of delicious dishes. At our home, we make Kada Prasad on this day, offer it to Waheguru and seek the blessings for a prosperous year ahead,” revealed Shagun Pandey.

Shagun Pandey said that due to work, he missed celebrating the festival in Punjab and hoped to fulfill his wish very soon. “My wish is to celebrate this festival in Punjab once again in my life and enjoy it with all the dancing and celebrations. I really love how people celebrate the Baisakhi festival with a lot of fun, merriment, and enthusiasm,” he added.

Deepshikha Nagpal of ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ spoke about the relevance of Baisakhi and said that it is a festival dedicated to farmers and it’s not a new year for only farmers and sikhs but it’s for everyone.

Deepshikha Nagpal shared, “It’s the time farmers harvest and with their hard work we get our grains on time. This year we celebrated it on the sets and also with friends. I enjoyed having kada Prasad.”

TV actor Karan Kundrra, who is seen in the show, ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’, added: “Baisakhi reminds us to seize the opportunities to make the best of what we have and reap the fruits of our labour. Let us embrace the spirit of renewal and make the most of every moment, whether it’s on stage, on screen, or in our everyday lives. May this festival inspire us to take charge of our lives and create our destiny.”

On the other hand, actress Kaveri Priyam said that after portraying Amrita in ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’, she has started understanding and admiring Punjabi culture and traditions. “Let’s celebrate the harvest and the start of a new year while pledging to support each other through life’s highs and lows. This Baisakhi should serve as a time for families to come together, forgive past grievances, and revel at the moment,” she concluded.

