The Basil Joseph starrer Malayalam black-comedy film Maranamass has been witnessing a decent track for a small-budget film. On its 4th day, the film crossed the lifetime collection of Basil’s previous 2025 Mollywood dark comedy Pravinkoodu Shappu. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

Maranamass Box Office Collection Day 4

On its 4th day, the Basil Joseph starrer earned 1.93 crore. This was a slight growth of around 6% since the movie amassed 1.81 crores. The movie had opened at 1 crore which was a fairly good one considering its clash with two other Mollywood releases like Bazooka and Alappuzha Gymkhana.

On its 2nd day, the film saw an impressive 40% growth and garnered 1.4 crores. The total 4-day collection of Maranamass now stands at 6.14 crores. As the film inches towards 7 crores, it has ticked off an important milestone.

Maranamass has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Basil Joseph’s previous 2025 dark comedy, Pravinkoodu Shappu. For the unversed, he lifetime collection of Pravinkoodu Shappu stands at 5.96 crores wherein the film was also a losing affair at the box office. With its India net collection of 6.14 crores, Joseph’s latest release has surpassed his January 2025 release by 18 lakhs.

Now, it will be interesting to see whether Maranamass manages to topple the lifetime collection of Basil Joseph’s last super-hit Ponman. However, it still needs 4 crores more to surpass Ponman’s lifetime collection of 10.15 crores. The film has also managed to garner a fairly positive response from the critics and masses alike. The film has been directed by Sivaprasad.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Good Bad Ugly Box Office Day 4: Beats Vidaamuyarchi To Become 2nd Highest Tamil Grosser Of 2025, Only 17 Crores Away From #1 Spot!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News