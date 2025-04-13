The Basil Joseph starrer Malayalam black-comedy film Maranamass has been witnessing a good pace for a small-budget film. It is already inching close to the profit-making zone. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 3rd day.

Maranamass Box Office Collection Day 3

On its 3rd day, the film earned 1.81 crores. This was a jump of 29% since the movie amassed 1.4 crores on its previous day. The film had opened at 1 crore.

The total 3-day India net collection of Maranamass comes to 4.21 crores. The Basil Joseph starrer’s exact budget is not clear but it is most likely mounted at a budget of between 5 to 8 crores. So, with its current India net collection of 4.21 crores, it is already inching towards a profit-making zone.

Given its basic milestones, the film will fairly emerge to do well. Maranamass’ 2-day box office collection was also higher than the 2-day collections of Basil Joseph’s last superhit Ponman, which had garnered 1.46 crore. While Basil’s latest release attained 2.4 crores in 2 days which was around 64% higher than Ponman’s 2-day box office collection.

It will be interesting to see whether Maranamass manages to topple the lifetime collection of Ponman which was 10.15 crores. The movie might also surpass the lifetime collection of Basil Joseph’s other 2025 Mollywood release ie Pravinkodu Shappu which garnered 5.96 crore. The movie witnessed a clash with two other big Malayalam releases that is Bazooka and Alappuzha Gymkhana.

About The Film

Maranamass has been directed by Sivaprasad. It also stars Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny and Babu Antony in the lead roles. The music has been composed by JK.

