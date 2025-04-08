The Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, and Ram Nithin starrer Telugu action comedy film Mad Square has managed to recover its entire budget recently. The movie is emerging out to be another successful offering from Tollywood after Court—State vs. A Nobody and Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 11th day.

Mad Square Box Office Collection Day 11

The Narne Nithiin starrer earned 85 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collections. This was a major drop of around 64% since the movie amassed 2.4 crore on its previous day. With this, the day-wise collection of the film also came below 1 crore. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 45.65 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film comes to 53.86 crores. The movie earned around 12.2 crores when it came to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Mad Square now stands at 66.06 crores.

With this, the film needs around 4.35 crores to cross the important milestone of 50 crores. However, it has managed to recover its entire budget which is a huge achievement for the team of Mad Square. For the unversed, the film is mounted at a budget of 40 crores.

With its current India net collection of 45.65 crores, it has now covered its entire budget and entered the profit-making zone. The film’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 5.65 crores. Mad Square’s ROI percentage results to 14%.

However, it still has a long way to go which leaves more room to garner higher returns. The Narne Nithiin starrer continues to attain a positive word of mouth which is also reflected in the collection. The film is helmed by Kalyan Shankar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

