L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, continues to set the benchmark high for the upcoming Mollywood biggies. Yes, the collection has slowed down, but the record-breaking spree hasn’t stopped yet. After becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film and crossing the 250 crore milestone at the worldwide box office, the magnum opus is heading for another record in the overseas market. Keep reading for a detailed day 12 report!

L2: Empuraan on day 12

It was an ordinary second Monday for the Mohanlal starrer as it earned just 1.84 crore gross in India yesterday. In the overseas market, it earned an estimated 1 crore. So, a sum of just 2.84 crore gross was registered on day 12.

Overall, L2: Empuraan has earned 117.89 crore gross at the Indian box office. Overseas, a rocking sum of 141.55 crore gross has come. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the biggie has earned a whopping 259.44 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 12 days. It’s very much on track to hit the 275 crore milestone.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 99.91 crores

India gross – 117.89 crores

Overseas gross – 141.55 crores

Worldwide gross – 259.44 crores

Ready to create a record overseas

As we can see, L2: Empuraan has earned 141.55 crore gross overseas. So, with another 8.45 crores in the kitty, it will become the first Malayalam film to earn 150 crore gross internationally, which will be an amazing feat. The film is enjoying an unbelievable response in the Middle East countries, contributing over $9.43 million (81.36 crore rupees) so far.

More about the film

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the magnum opus is a follow-up to 2019’s Lucifer and the second installment in a planned trilogy. It also stars Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, and others in key roles.

It opened to mostly mixed to negative reviews from critics. However, the hype of the film helped it to create records globally.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Bazooka Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (2 Days To Go): 38K+ Tickets Already Booked, Moving Ahead At A Decent Pace

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News