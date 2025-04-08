After the debacle of Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse earlier this year, Mammootty is returning to the big screen. His next, Bazooka, is scheduled to release this Thursday, on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. The trend in day 1 advance booking has been decent so far, and the mark of 50 lakh gross has already been crossed at the Indian box office in less than 800 shows. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Bazooka in day 1 advance booking

The upcoming Mollywood action thriller is enjoying decent buzz around itself. As of 4 pm IST, it has sold tickets worth 63 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office for day 1. This includes a sale of 38K+ tickets across the country. As expected, Kerala contributed the majority of ticket sales, selling tickets worth 59 lakh gross.

Among cities, Kochi is at the top with opening day pre-sales worth 13 lakh gross, followed by Trivandrum (10 lakh gross). Currently, 750 shows have been listed, and the final show count is expected to be over 1,000 shows.

To face the impact of L2: Empuraan?

After the Eid celebrations, the pace of L2: Empuraan has gone down considerably, but it still continues to achieve some exciting box office feats. In front of Bazooka, it will retain a healthy chunk of shows but won’t cause any major damage. Empuraan’s word-of-mouth isn’t very encouraging, so that is expected to benefit Mammootty’s upcoming biggie.

Ready to surpass Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse in pre-sales!

For those who don’t know, Mammootty’s last theatrical release, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse closed its day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office by amassing 70 lakh gross. Before the day ends, Bazooka is expected to cross it. At a given pace, the film is expected to comfortably cross the 1 crore mark in the opening day pre-sales.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

