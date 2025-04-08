L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, has gone down more than expected, and it seems the euphoria around the magnum opus has now settled down significantly. During the opening week, it was madness all over, and each day, we witnessed new records being created. On day 12, though the collection dropped by over 40%, it took the film closer to a mega milestone at the Indian box office. Keep reading for the detailed report!

L2: Empuraan is ready to score a century!

Yesterday, on day 12, the Mollywood magnum opus kicked off with 11% occupancy in morning shows, followed by a decent 15% occupancy in afternoon shows. Evening shows witnessed a surge of up to 18%. Night shows went up to 22%. As a result, an estimated 1.56 crores came in, a drop of 46.20% from the second Friday’s 2.90 crores.

Overall, L2: Empuraan has earned a staggering 99.91 crore net at the Indian box office in 12 days. Today, it will smash a century, making it the second Malayalam film to score a century.

Budget and recovery

L2: Empuraan is made on a massive budget of 180 crores, and recovering this much amount through domestic earnings looks impossible. As of now, it has earned only 99.91 crores, which equals 55.50% of the total cost. From here, the film needs 80.09 crores more to recover the entire cost and enter the safe zone.

So, while the film has broken several records, it won’t be able to emerge as a successful affair, as per Koimoi’s parameters. This Thursday, Mammootty’s Bazooka is arriving in theatres, thus significantly impacting the run of Mohanlal’s biggie.

More about the film

L2: Empuraan was theatrically released on March 27, 2025, in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. Only the original Malayalam version has earned a strong number. The rest of the versions have earned below 4 crores. The Malayalam version alone is expected to score a century in the next few days, which will be a huge feat.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

