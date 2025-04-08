Veera Dheera Sooran, starring Chiyaan Vikram, had a decent second weekend, but yesterday, on the second Monday, there was an expected decline. The overall collection has now slowed down, but it has still done enough to surpass Cobra’s lifetime collection at the worldwide box office and become the fourth highest-grossing film of the Kollywood actor post-COVID. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 12!

Veera Dheera Sooran on day 12

For the first time, the collection of the Tamil action thriller fell below the 1 crore mark in India. Yesterday, on day 12, it earned an estimated 99 lakh at the Indian box office, a drop of 41.76% from the second Friday’s 1.70 crores. Overall, the domestic total now stands at 38.29 crore net, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it equals 45.18 crore gross.

Overseas, Veera Dheera Sooran has earned 15 crore gross so far and has almost wrapped up the run. Combining both Indian and overseas gross, the 12-day worldwide box office collection stands at 60.18 crore gross. It’s not a good total, but it’s still a respectable number.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 38.29 crores

India gross- 45.18 crores

Overseas gross- 15 crores

Worldwide gross- 60.18 crores

Surpasses Cobra’s global collection!

With 60.18 crore gross in the kitty, Veera Dheera Sooran has comfortably crossed Cobra (59.29 crore gross) to become Chiyaan Vikram’s fourth highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. However, it might struggle to beat Thangalaan (71.45 crore gross).

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Chiyaan Vikram films post-COVID:

Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 482.70 crore gross Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 345.76 crore gross Thangalaan – 71.45 crore gross Veera Dheera Sooran – 60.18 crore gross Cobra – 59.29 crore gross

How far will the film go?

Considering the slowed pace and the grand release of Good Bad Ugly this Thursday, Veera Dheera Sooran won’t cover a significant distance from here and is likely to close its run at around the 70 crore mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

