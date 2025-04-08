It would be safe to say that Salman Khan’s Sikandar is now a sunken ship. The action thriller crashed at the box office on its second Monday. The on-ground buzz is extremely low, so there are barely any footfalls at the ticket windows. It is now confirmed to end its box office run as a losing affair. Scroll below for the day 9 collections.

Hopes crashed!

A Salman Khan film is close to wrapping up its run in two weeks, which is truly shocking. During the second weekend, there was barely any growth in box office collections. A major drop was expected on day 9. However, the worst happened as only 2.10 crores came in on the second Monday. It witnessed a crash of 65% compared to 6.02 crores earned on the previous day.

The overall box office collections of Sikandar now stand at 123.12 crores. It will likely not even achieve the 150 crore mark in its lifetime. There are some exciting movie releases for this month – Jaat (April 10), Kesari Chapter 2 (April 18), and Ground Zero (April 25), among others. Given the current pace, there is little to no hope for Salman Khan starrer.

Sikandar vs Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan delivered his last Eid release in 2023, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Farhad Samji’s directorial earned 2.25 crores on its second Monday. There had been no improvement since, ending its lifetime run at 110 crores.

The trend is even lower for Sikandar, which is now drowning at the box office. Unfortunately, Salman Khan is heading for another flop in his career.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

