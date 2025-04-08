The Tamil action-comedy Good Bad Ugly is enjoying immense on-ground buzz. Ajith Kumar starrer is now competing against his last big release, Vidaamuyarchi, and Salman Khan’s Sikandar at the North American box office. Check out the premiere pre-sales for day 1.

According to Venky Box Office, Adhik Ravichandran’s directorial has earned $148K via pre-sales for the US premiere shows. It has sold 7K+ tickets from 306 locations. The total advance booking in North America stands at $230K. There are two days until the big day. Amid the favorable buzz, one can expect a major boost during the last 48 hours.

GBU vs Sikandar

Salman Khan‘s Sikandar was highly disappointing in US pre-sales. It had made box office collections of $305K from 678 locations in North America. With 32% higher earnings, Good Bad Ugly will easily crush the opening day of the Eid 2025 release.

Good Bad Ugly vs Vidaamuyarchi

Two days before the release, Vidaamuyarchi had made pre-sales worth $242K for the premiere shows in North America. It registered advance booking sales of $167K in the US, while the remaining sum came from other regions.

The difference isn’t much, and Ajith Kumar’s upcoming release only needs 5% higher boost to match up the collections.

In the final pre-sales, Vidaamuyarchi made ticket sales worth $300K. It set new benchmarks for Ajith Kumar, who registered an opening of $452K in North America, his career best.

It is now be seen whether Good Bad Ugly will be able to surpass that mark.

More about Good Bad Ugly

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly will release in theatres worldwide on April 10, 2025. It will enjoy an added benefit in India due to Mahavir Jayanti holiday.

The ensemble cast features Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Jackie Shroff, Sayaji Shinde, Tinnu Anand, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Yogi Babu, Raghu Ram, Redin Kingsley, Rahul Dev, Usha Uthup and Shine Tom Chacko.

It marks the first-ever Tamil production of Mythri Movie Makers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

