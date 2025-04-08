The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Tamil coming-of-age comedy-drama Dragon has reached the last leg of its theatrical run but not before becoming an immense success. The movie has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. Let us take a look at the movie’s box office performance on its 46th day.

Dragon Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 46

On its 46th day, the day-wise collection of the film was 2 lakhs. This was a drop of around 60% since the film amassed 5 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection came to 102.39 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film now stands at 120.82 crores. While the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer earned 33 crores when it came to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Dragon now comes to 153.82 crores.

With this, the film is now inching towards 160 crores. It just needs 6.18 crores to reach this target. However, it seems difficult now since the movie has reached the last leg of its theatrical run. The day-wise collections have also decreased drastically which will make it difficult to reach this target. Dragon is most likely to wrap up its curtains with around 155 crores globally.

The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer has been mounted at a scale of 35 crores. With its current India net collection of 102.39 crores, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 67.39 crores. This results in the ROI percentage coming to 192.54%. However, Dragon’s success is truly one for the history books.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Dragon has been directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan, the movie also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar and Mysskin in the lead roles. The music for the film has been composed by Leon James.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

