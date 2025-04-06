The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Tamil coming-of-age comedy-drama Dragon has emerged as the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025 globally. However, the film has also yielded an excellent profit return for the makers. On its 44th day, it is almost inching towards a 200% return. However, it will most likely miss this milestone.

Dragon Box Office Collection Day 44

On its 44th day, the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer earned 5 lakhs when it came to its day-wise collection. This was a good growth of around 60% since the movie amassed 2 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film comes to 102.32 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film now stands at 120.73 crores. The movie amassed 33 crores when it came to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Dragon now comes to 153.73 crores.

Dragon Is Inching Towards A 200% Return

The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer is mounted at a budget of 35 crores. With its current India net collection of 102.32 crores, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 67.32 crores. With this, the film has garnered an ROI percentage of 192%. With this, the film is inching towards attaining an almost 200% return. But the collections have reduced now and the movie is in the last leg of its theatrical run so it will most likely miss this milestone.

However, Madha Gaja Raja still holds the title of the most profitable Tamil film of 2025. For the unversed, the Vishal starrer earned a profit of 224.67% with its lifetime collection. Dragon needs to earn at least 114 crores at the Indian box office to topple this percentage. However, this seems unlikely because the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer will soon end its theatrical run.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Dragon has been helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan, the film also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar and Mysskin in the lead roles. The music for the movie has been composed by Leon James.

