The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Tamil coming-of-age comedy drama Dragon has weaved a phenomenal success story at the box office. While the film is most likely to wrap up its theatrical run below 160 crores, it has emerged as the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025 globally. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 42nd day.

Dragon Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 42

On its 42nd day, the film earned 2 lakhs when it comes to its day-wise collection. The day-wise collections have been stagnant since its 40th day wherein it had amassed 4 lakhs. This has also resulted in a drop of almost 50% for the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer.

The total India net collection of Dragon now comes to 102.25 crores. Including the taxes, the gross collection now comes to 120.65 crores. The movie amassed 33 crores when it came to the overseas collection.

The worldwide collection of Dragon now comes to 153.65 crores. However, the day-wise collection of the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer has drastically reduced now. Thus, it might wrap up its curtains below 160 crores. Its lifetime collection might be expected to be around 155 crores.

Regardless of this, the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer has emerged as a stupendous success. Mounted at a budget of 35 crores, with its current India net collection of 102.25 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 67.25 crores. This results in the ROI percentage coming to 192%. The film has garnered around 83% higher worldwide collections than Pradee’s previous blockbuster Love Today.

About The Movie

Talking about the film, Dragon has been directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan, the movie also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar and Mysskin in the lead roles. The music for the film has been composed by Leon James.

