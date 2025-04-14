The trailer of Nani’s Telugu crime-thriller film Hit 3 was released today. The gory and fiery triller has inevitably sent the internet into a frenzy. Here is aking a look at what the netizens have been saying about the trailer of the film.

Hit 3 Trailer Reactions

One of the netizens stated, “You cant survive here dialogue was personal….trailer looks so cool…audience trust Nani’s script selection.” Another user again praised the ‘survive’ dialogue of the actor from the Hit 3 trailer by saying, “YOU CAN’T SURVIVE HERE. Nani to whole tollywood: “I have been hearing this since the beginning of my career.”

A netizen added, “Nani’s presence, Chaganti’s voice, pure cinema.” While a user praised the editing of the Hit 3 trailer calling it, “GOAT Editing.” Another netizen praised the trailer of the film by stating, “Abki baar Arjun Sarkar … Bloody GOOSEBUMPS.”

A netizen went on to add, “Bloody Sweet. Nani’s act is fireeee.” While a user added, “Now that dialouge was PERSONAL>>…!!!! this is an amazing CUT for a trailer.” Praising the ‘Natural Star’, a fan went on to say, “Full natural Star…Acting peaks ….Very level story …..Never expected anything from anyone then the results will be unexpected.”

Another user said, “The trailer is very good, Nani’s acting is amazing…Support from Karnataka.” While a netizen went on to state, “Tollywood diamond. Natural Star Nani.” Pointing out the gore and bloodshed shown in the film, a fan said, “Brutality Loaded.” Another netizen said, “Mental mass trailer cut.”

Talking about the Hit 3 trailer, Nani plays a rogue police officer, Arjun Sarkar who is on a mission to solve the case of an abducted 9-month baby. It marks the third installment to the Hit franchise. The film is directed by Sailsh Kolanu and also stars Srinidhi Shetty in the lead role.

Take A Look At The Hit 3 Trailer

