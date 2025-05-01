The Naslen starrer Malayalam sports drama, Alappuzha Gymkhana has been raging a storm at the box office. The movie is prime example of a good content achieving its much deserved success. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 21st day.

Alappuzha Gymkhana Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 21

On its 21st day, the Naslen starrer earned 19 lakh when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a slight drop of around 9% since the movie amassed 21 lakh on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film comes to 42.47 crore.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the Naslen starrer comes to 50.11 crore. The movie garnered 20 crore when it came to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Alappuzha Gymkhana now stands at 70.11 crore.

With this, Alappuzha Gymkhana has crossed 70 crores and by the looks of it, might tick off other milestones in the coming days. The movie continues to get a stellar positive word of mouth which is also reflecting positively in the box office performance of the film. It is currently the third-highest grossing Mollywood film of 2025 globally.

It is 28% behind Mohanlal’s Thudarum which holds the spot of the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 globally. Alappuzha Gymkhana is mounted at a limited budget of 12 crore. With its current India net collection of 42.47 crore, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 30.47 crore.

The ROI percentage comes to 253%. With this, Alappuzha Gymkhana is also the fifth most profitable Indian film of 2025. Talking about the film, it has been directed by Khalid Rahman and also stars Lukman Avaran and Ganapathi in the lead roles.

