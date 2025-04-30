South actor Nani is all set to strike gold with HIT 3. The action thriller, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, will be released in theatres worldwide on May 1, 2025. It has concluded its pre-sales for US premieres on a fantastic note, surpassing every Telugu film of 2025 except one. Scroll below for a detailed box office update!

HIT 3 Final US Advance Booking Sales

As per Venky Box Office, Srinidhi Shetty co-starrer has registered final advance booking sales worth $415.97K for the premiere shows at the US box office. It saw an impressive 55% surge in the last 24 hours. Around 21.5K tickets were sold across 435 locations.

The total North American premiere pre-sales concluded at a staggering $450K. Nani clearly has a massive fan following in the US. Given the massive hype, massive spot bookings are also expected. As per early predictions, HIT 3 is heading for $650K+ earnings from premieres alone.

Records #2 Telugu US premiere pre-sales of 2025

Many Telugu movies performed well at the US box office earlier this year. However, HIT 3 has surpassed each and every Tollywood biggie to score the second-highest advance booking sales for the premiere shows. It is only after Ram Charan’s Game Changer.

Take a look at the top 5 Telugu premiere pre-sales of 2025 at the US box office:

Game Changer: $657.9K HIT 3: $415.9K Daaku Maharaaj: $354.7K MAD Square: $280.2K Sankranthiki Vasthunam: $187.3K

As visible, HIT 3 is the second Tollywood film of 2025 that has crossed the $400K mark, after Game Changer. Due to extremely negative reviews, Ram Charan starrer crashed shortly after its big release. It is now to be seen whether Nani and his team manage to strike chords with the cine-goers.

More about HIT 3

The action thriller is the sequel to HIT: The Second Case. It is produced by Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions. The ensemble cast features Nani, Srinidhi Shetty, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, and Maganti Srinath.

