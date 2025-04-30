Retro is all set for a grand release tomorrow. After Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly, this is another important film for Kollywood, and the trade is excited for its run at ticket windows. With this film, Suriya is eagerly looking forward to a strong comeback, especially after the disastrous run of Kanguva. His upcoming film enjoys a genuine interest on the ground, and even pre-sales are strong. In the current situation, it is all set to clock the second-highest day 1 collection for the actor at the Indian box office.

Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the Tamil romantic action entertainer also features Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George, and others in key roles. A few days back, the film’s trailer was dropped online, and it received mostly positive reactions from the viewers. It has helped build momentum, and things are looking positive so far.

Retro’s pre-sales for day 1 have crossed the 10 crore gross at the Indian box office, which is among Suriya’s best bookings. With such momentum and the holiday (Labor Day) coming into play, his upcoming film is ready to register a strong number tomorrow.

Suriya had two theatrical releases in the post-COVID era, Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Kanguva. Etharkkum Thunindhavan earned 9.51 crore net on day 1, and Kanguva earned a solid 24 crore net on the opening day.

It is clear that Retro will surpass Etharkkum Thunindhavan by a huge margin. However, whether it will cross Kanguva is still unclear. Yes, the film has a shot at the 20 crore mark, but the picture will be much clearer once the final day 1 advance booking in India closes. Nonetheless, Suriya will witness one of the biggest openings in his career.

Unlike Kanguva, Retro doesn’t boast a huge budget, so it’s not a risky project, and if word-of-mouth is positive, it could be a much-needed comeback film for the actor.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone’s Duo At Box Office: 4 Films, 1000 Crore+ Collection & Zero Failure – Ready For Another Blast With King?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News