Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 is plundering the box office with phenomenal numbers every single day, and in 9 days it stands at a total of 140.6 crore worldwide. The 150 crore mark is right at the corner, and it might come as the weekend ends, adding another feather to Ajay Devgn’s cap!

Fourth-Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Of 2025

Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta and also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, the film is currently the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, surpassing Akshay Kumar‘s Kesari Chapter 2, which stands at a total of 132.36 crore gross worldwide.

The high-paced drama will enter the 150-crore club in a jiffy. Raid 2 needs only 9.4 crore more to touch the mark and move forward towards the next big milestone for the film – which is entering the list of the top 3 worldwide grossers of Ajay Devgn post-COVID. The third spot is owned by Shaitaan, which earned 216.18 crore at the box office in its lifetime run.

Meanwhile, here is the breakdown of the drama at the Indian and worldwide box office after 9 days.

India net: 103.90 crore

India gross: 122.60 crore

Overseas gross: 18 crore*

Worldwide gross: 140.6 crore*

* denotes estimated numbers

Raid 2 is currently 75.58 crore away from Shaitaan’s lifetime collection. Considering the pace of Ajay Devgn’s film, this does not seem to be a huge target currently, but it might be achieved in the next 4 – 5 days. Interestingly, the extended weekend with the partial holiday on Monday might also do wonders!

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing worldwide grossers of Ajay Devgn post-COVID.

Singham Again: 402.26 crore Drishyam 2: 339.89 crore Shaitaan: 216.18 crore Raid 2: 140.6 crore (9 days) Bholaa: 122.20 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kesari Chapter 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 22: 41.95 Crore Still To Enter Top 3 Akshay Kumar Grossers Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News