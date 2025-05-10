Sunny Deol’s Jaat is standing at the finish line but not crossing it yet. While the action comedy is gasping for breath, standing at a total collection of 119.66 crore gross at the worldwide box office, it is refusing to cross the finish line before it touches the final milestone!

Sixth-Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Of 2025

Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, the action comedy is currently the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. It was earlier holding the fifth spot but was ousted from the top 5 by Ajay Devgn’s Raid and now the 5th spot is claimed by Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2, which stands at a total of 132.36 crore gross worldwide.

Jaat Worldwide Box Office – 34 Lakh More For Next Target!

Sunny Deol‘s action comedy needs 34 lakh more to hit the next milestone. And it seems that Jaat might add those 34 lakhs, taking the total worldwide gross collection of the film to 120 crore at the box office before it closes the curtains!

Here is the breakdown of the action comedy at the Indian and worldwide box office after 30 days.

India net: 89.55 crore

India gross: 105.66 crore

Overseas gross: 14 crore*

Worldwide gross: 119.66 crore*

* denotes estimated numbers

While Sunny Deol will finish at the box office as the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 worldwide, the actor has his third highest-grosser of all time, settling below Gadar 2 and Gadar.

Interestingly, Jaat pushed Border 2 to the fifth spot in the list of the top 5 highest-grossing films of Sunny Deol at the worldwide box office!

Gadar 2 : 685.19 crore Gadar: 133.12 crore Jaat: 119.66 crore Yamla Pagla Deewana: 88.72 crore Border: 65.57 crore

