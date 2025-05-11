The Asif Ali starrer Malayalam film, Sarkeet has been witnessing a dismal run at the box office. After a dip on its 2nd day, the film again witnessed a growth on its 3rd day. But overall, the pace has been slow. Here is taking a look at the box office collection of the film on its 3rd day.

Sarkeet Box Office Collection Day 3

The Asif Ali starrer opened at 37 lakhs. Just when it was expected that the collections would see a good growth on its 2nd day, the collections instead witnessed a dip. The movie saw a decrease of around 13% and amased 32 lakhs.

On its 3rd day, the collections witnessed an increase of 25% and the movie earned 40 lakhs when it comes to the day-wise collections. The total India net collection of Sarkeet now comes to 1.09 crore. It still needs to 91 lakhs to cross 2 lakhs.

However, Sarkeet is lagging behind by 85% from Asif Ali’s last super-hit. We are talking about the blockbuster film Rekhachithram. For the unversed, Rekhachithram had amassed 7.4 crores in its 3 days. In that aspect, Asif’s latest release is struggling in comparison at the box office.

Sarkeet needs a positive word of mouth which might lead to a boost in the box office numbers. Sarkeet has also received good reviews from the critics wherein the emotional subject and the performances has been praised. It will be interesting to see whether this will reflect in the box office collections in the coming days.

Sarkeet has been directed by Thamar KV. Apart from Asif Ali, the film also stars Divya Prabha, Remya Suresh and Deepak Parambol in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Govind Vasantha.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

