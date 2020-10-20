



Lisa Haydon has judged India’s Next Top Model on MTV and there’s a reason. She’s a fashionista like no other and her outfits are trend-setters in themselves. With films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Housefull 3 – she has created a niche for herself in Bollywood.

On the personal front, Lisa is married to a British businessman, Dino Lalvani. The couple welcomed their first son, Zack in 2017. The transition and journey towards retaining her model figure have been quite an inspirational one for the actress.

Albeit, Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani keep going on adventures every now and then. Last month, she treated fans with a video of herself surfing amidst the waters. Apart from her kickass water sports skills, it was her fashion avatar that was praised by the viewers. Well, she’s back with yet another picture and she’s totally looking like a hot mess.

Lisa Haydon in the image can be seen wearing a printed bodysuit. The outfit had a U neck and had full sleeves. However, it was the revealing lower half that fans couldn’t get over. She went sans makeup and looked like a happy water baby in her dripping wet slicked back hair. We wouldn’t shy away from accepting the fact that we will never be able to pull off something like this as comfortably as the diva Lisa has.

The Housefull 3 beauty captioned the image as, “Friday nights” The best part of it all? It was her husband Dino Lalvani that captured the frame for Lisa.

Check out the picture below:

Several celebrities friends too were in awe of Lisa Haydon’s post. Rockstar actress Nargis Fakhri along with Athiya Shetty were amongst others who were all praises. Other users also shared heart and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, Lisa was last seen in the Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She played the role of Ranbir’s ex-girlfriend in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also seen in special roles in the film. Karan Johar helmed the film, which was a plus affair at the box office with collections of 112.50 crores.

