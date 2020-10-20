Neha Kakkar REALLY Getting Married? Wonders A Close Friend; Aditya Narayan Breaks Silence On Getting Invited

From past few days, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have been breaking the internet with the news of their wedding. What started with these two posting mushy pictures with each other ended with the couple’s wedding news. But is it all fake? Aditya Narayan here has some important information to give.

As per the latest reports, Ms Kakkar is all set to tie the knot with Singh at a Gurdwara in Punjab on October 26. There is even a wedding card doing the rounds. But Aditya’s statements come as a shock. Continue reading further to know more.

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, Aditya Narayan has denied having any knowledge of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding. “I’ve received no wedding invitation for Neha’s wedding. So where is the question of my attending?” wonders Aditya. Well, for the unversed, Certain reports claimed that the singer had confirmed the news of this wedding. We wonder what is the reason behind this denial now?

Even a close friend of Neha Kakkar is very confused. “Is she really getting married? I haven’t received the so-called wedding invitation. It’s all very strange because she met this guy for the first time when they shot a video together a few weeks ago. Is it possible for someone to meet and marry in a month? Neha is no giddy headed teenager.”

Significantly neither Neha nor her alleged groom-to-be has made any statement about the supposed wedding. Fans are wondering if the wedding is actually happening or not. Otherwise, why have the two parties in the supposed wedding alliance let the slowed rumours and unconfirmed reports go this far?

Well, Neha Kakkar is going gaga over Rohanpreet Singh on her Instagram handle. She keeps posting their pictures with lovey-dovey captions and using #NehuPreet. Initially, when Neha started using #NehuDaVyaah, fans thought that the couple is getting married. But, later the singer confirmed that this hashtag was for the music video starring these two.

If Neha is getting married to Rohanpreet or no, that time will only tell. But you tell us in the comments section below that what do you think about this entire episode?

