Amid the strong buzz that Varun Dhawan might get married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in a private ceremony on January 24 in Alibaug, the Bollywood star on Wednesday shared that animal flow exercises helped him regain stamina after his Covid diagnosis last month.

The actor has shared an Instagram video that captures him in the middle of an intense animal flow workout session.

“Animal -flow … @ninja.dev has helped me recover and get my stamina back post covid through animal flow,” he wrote with the video.

Last month, Varun had shared that he contracted the novel coronavirus while shooting for a project.

“VITAMIN FRIENDS…So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted Covid-19,” he had written with the picture on Instagram.

