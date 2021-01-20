Sara Ali Khan Steps Up On Instagram, Clocks Over 30 Million Followers!

Sara Ali Khan has undoubtedly a large and loyal fanbase throughout social media and it continues to develop by leaps and bounds, every day. The actress has now crossed the huge milestone of 30 million followers on Instagram and has emerged as the only actress from her league to achieve the landmark in such a short span of time.

Advertisement

Sara made her debut on Instagram with her first film in the same year of 2018 and has now added another feather to her cap with the landmark achievement. Be it her charming looks, witty shayari or intense workout videos, the actress’ social media game has always been on point. Whenever she puts across something on her social media, it takes the nation by a storm.

Advertisement

Other actors who also made their debut around the same time, are far away from Sara Ali Khan by a good margin. She is the most followed actor in her league.

Sara Ali Khan left everyone enchanted with her performance in her debut film in 2018, ‘Kedarnath’, which won various accolades to her name, and made her the best debutant of the year. With such a short period of career span, the actress has carved a niche for herself in the hearts of the audience.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in ‘Atrangi Re’, alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

Must Read: Pathan, Prithviraj, Tiger 3 & More – YRF Getting Ready To Announce Its Upcoming Movies Slate In A Never Seen Before Way?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube