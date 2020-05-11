Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Film To Get Digital Release Like Laxmmi Bomb & Jhund?

Owing to the on-going COVID-19 situation which is not settling down any time soon, many filmmakers are now taking the digital route to release their films. After films like Laxmmi Bomb, Jhund and Ludo are making headlines for their digital release, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah is also being considered to be released on OTT.

The film, as we know, is produced by Karan Johar and is a war saga with a romantic angle. Shershaah, which is a biopic on the life of Kargil martyr and braveheart Vikram Batra, is completely ready and in place. The makers wanted to release the film on July 3, 2020, four days before the Param Vir Chakra awardee’s death anniversary to commemorate and celebrate his valour.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, sources shared that Dharma has been in talks with Netflix to sell their smaller budget ventures to them for a web premiere. They have already sold off Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena and now, they are in advanced discussions with the OTT platform for the Sidharth Malhotra -Kiara Advani’s Shershaah as well. There’s no hope of people returning to theatre in a few months from now, because of the fear psychosis the situation has called for. So it seemed more practical for the production house to put out a film like Shershaah that has been mounted on a moderate budget online.

The digital releases and the speculations around many films have been making many headlines. Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83 was also rumoured to be releasing on OTT, however, later the reports were denied.

Coming back to Shershaah, interestingly there are several rumours around the lead couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani that the two are dating. However, the two of them have only denied the news and said that they are just good friends.

