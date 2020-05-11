Bollywood couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan says she is “kinda mad” that she doesn’t look like her mother.

The youngster took to social media to post a black and white shot of her mother in casuals. Suhana Khan pointed out the difference in their looks while wishing her mum on Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Suhana Khan, who is at home now during the coronavirus lockdown, had earlier shared a

a few pictures in which she was seen donning make-up.

“Experimenting,” she had captioned the images.

We wonder what Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have to say about Suhana’s complain!

Suhana is studying at film school in New York University. Last year, she made her acting debut in a short film called “The Grey Part of Blue”.

Meanwhile, talking about SRK, the superstar was last seen in Zero (2018). The film, helmed by Aanand L Rai also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. As the film didn’t work well as expected, Khan took a break from Bollywood for almost 2 years now. Fans are hoping that their favourite star soon makes an announcement of his next project.

Recently, in his Twitter chat with fans, the superstar indirectly confirmed his next with Rajkumar Hirani. But no official announcement regarding the same is done yet.

