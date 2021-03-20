As expected, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar took a very opening at the box office. Even with minimal expectations, it was predicted in this column that the film could at least try and take a shot at the 50 lakhs mark. However that didn’t happen either as less than 25 lakhs* came in on the first day.

These are extremely poor numbers for the film, though it isn’t entirely surprising since there was hardly any sort of hype that it enjoyed. There was no pre-release marketing or promotion for this much-delayed film and was just given a token release of sorts. Even from the show count perspective, there were hardly four or five shows in multiplexes for this Dibakar Banerjee directed film that is backed by Yash Raj Films. In comparisons, Mumbai Saga saw a much wider release and that film too hasn’t registered any great numbers.

It is surprising though the film saw a release like this since the end product is the kind that would have found an audience at least amongst the elite at premium multiplexes had it been released on time. Nonetheless, the fact remains that the Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is out now, though any kind of turnaround on Saturday and Sunday is not likely.

