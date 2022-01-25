Actress Shilpa Shetty, who is currently seen in the reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’ as a judge, got teary-eyed on seeing a performance by a sand artist named Nitish Bharti.

Advertisement

An emotional Shilp said after seeing the act: “Even in my life, I worship my mother and I really believe that I am who I am because of her and I have been able to achieve all that I could because of her. You are very inspirational Nitish and so is your act.”

Advertisement

He showcased his talent with sand art depicting a mother-son relationship and the struggle and hard work women go through with a smile on their face.

Bharti, uses his mother’s name Bharti instead of his father’s name. He narrates the difficulties that he faced when he dropped his father’s name and he showcased this beautifully in his performance through the sand-art.

All the four judges — Shilpa, Badshah, Manoj Muntashir and Kirron Kher, had tears in their eyes and gave him a standing ovation for his unique talent.

Super Judge Badshah said: “My relationship with my mother is similar to Nitish Bharti’s relationship with his mother and the way he honours and respects his mother I salute him.”

Nitish Bharti was one of the very few deserving contestants who got a ‘Hunar Salam’ and a golden buzzer from Judge Shilpa Shetty.

Nitish Bharti will now directly compete with the Top 16 best talents of India in the semi-finale.

‘India’s Got Talent’ is on Sony Entertainment Television.

Must Read: When Ram Kapoor’s ‘Reel Wife’ Sakshi Tanwar Was Presumed As His ‘Real Wife’ By Many, Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube