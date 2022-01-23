Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Shailesh Lodha made a lot of noise when he appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. It all happened because he had once slammed the comedy show over the kind of content it was showcasing. We know all about the trolls but what did our TMKOC actor exactly say? Scroll below for the details.

As most know, Shailesh was recently being trolled because users questioned his ethics. Many wanted to know why he would go to show that he once shamed over its derogatory content. Of course, there’s no more of the ‘daadi’ or the ‘bua’ on TKSS, but the show still remains the same.

Shailesh Lodha had once performed at the Kavi Sammelan a few years ago. It was then that he praised his show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah over its ‘sanskars’. But for the same, he also drew comparisons with The Kapil Sharma Show and slammed their comic angles.

In a viral clip, Shailesh Lodha could be heard saying, “Mai kuch karyakram dekhta hu toh mujhe sharam aati hai. Ek dadi jo har vyakti ko chumna chahti hai, ek aisi bua jo shadi ke liye betab hai, ek pati jo apni patni ko pratarit karta hai. Mai uss karyakram mai kaam karta jismai ek beta har baat ke liye apne baap ke pair chuta hai.”

(I am ashamed of some shows where a grandmother wants to kiss everyone, an aunt that is desperate for marriage and a husband who humiliates his wife in front of others. I work in a show where a son takes his father’s blessing for any work he does.)

Check out the viral video featuring Shailesh Lodha below:

