Pushpa has stunned everyone with the magnitude of its box office success. Be it Telugu or Hindi version, the film took theatres by storm, and is still doing so. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and others in key roles, the film has a long list of actors who initially rejected it. Today, we’ll be taking a look at those names.

Interestingly, the leads including Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna weren’t the first ones to be approached for their respective characters. Below is the long list:

Disha Patani

Disha Patani was approached for Oo Antava… song. Yes, you read that right! The actress was reportedly first to be approached for the item number. However, due to unknown reasons, the actress didn’t agree to do the song. Man, we can only imagine the bar of hotness she would have raised in Oo Antava…!

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is the go-to actress for the Indian filmmakers who want a sizzling number in their films. Pushpa makers too were keen to rope in the beauty to slay it with Allu Arjun in Oo Antava…. However, it was monetary demand that cost her the part. Reportedly, she had demanded 2 crores for the song. At last, Samantha was roped in.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu was the first one to be approached for the titular role in Pushpa. The actor had reportedly even liked the script. However, it was due to some creative differences, both director Sukumar and Mahesh decided to mutually parts ways. Post him, Allu Arjun took up the role, and the rest is history!

Samantha

Yes, Samantha’s name in this list would surprise many. Before Oo Antava…, Sam was offered a leading female character of Srivalli. However, due to some unknown reasons, things didn’t work out, and as we know, Rashmika grabbed the role.

Vijay Sethupathi

If reports are to be believed, Vijay Sethupathi was offered the role of Jolly Reddy in Pushpa. But due to the tight schedule, the Master actor had to let go of the film. Later, it was offered to Dhananjaya who played the part in the film.

