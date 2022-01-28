Story: It’s a big day today as we woke up to the two big updates about the most-anticipated Bollywood films- Prabhas & Shruti Haasan starrer Salaar and Alia Bhatt-Ajay Devgn led Gangubai Kathiawadi. On the occasion of the leading actress Shruti Haasan’s birthday, Prabhas shared her look from the film which spilled the beans on her character. Salaar has been in the pipeline for almost a year now. On Shruti’s last birthday, Prabhas had expressed his desire to work with her in Salaar.

Taking to his Instagram Prabhas shared Shruti’s poster from the film, to wish her on her big day. Prabhas captioned the new poster, “Wishing my entertaining heroine, the energy ball on set @shrutzhaasan , a very Happy Birthday! #Salaar.” In the poster, Shruti is seen flaunting her left side while wearing a brown outfit. Keeping her hair swept on the right side, Ms Haasan picked a small jhumka to complement her as she looks lost in thoughts. Revealing her character name on the poster, the actress will play Aadya’s character in Salaar.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is now all set to hit the screens and entertain its fans. After pushing the release date of the film, the makers have now finally announced a new release date. The film, which is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has now been scheduled to release on February 25.

The announcement post was shared by Bhansali production’s official social media handle and it read, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) will be releasing in cinemas on 25th February, 2022.” The caption of the post read, “Witness her reign in cinemas near you on 25th February 2022. #GangubaiKathiawadi.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi was earlier slated to release on Jan 6, which was clashing with SS Rajamouli’s RRR. However, to avert the clash, the makers decided to push its release. The film was then slated for February 18 release. But now no more wait. If all goes well, we will enjoy Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited film on February 25.

