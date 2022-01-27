Actress Samantha, who seems to be having a whale of a time in Switzerland, where she is on a holiday now, has put out another post on how she learned skiing.

Advertisement

On Instagram, the actress, who impressed fans and followers a few days ago by putting out a video of her skiing on the icy slopes of Verbier, Switzerland, on Thursday said: “I began my skiing journey with toddlers on a bunny slope. Very humbling!

Advertisement

Samantha’s caption read, “Fell a 100 times. Got up each time. The thought of quitting crossed my mind multiple times but boy am I glad, I pushed through. In the time and effort it took for graduating from bunny slopes to completing a Red run, I found something truly special. It’s been exhilarating & daunting in the best way imaginable.”

Samantha, while giving a shout-out to her trainer, also made a point by hashtagging the phrases, ‘Just The Beginning’ and ‘Never Felt More Alive’.

The south actress was last seen in her special dance number ‘Oo Antava’ in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise.

What do you think about Samantha’s post? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing south news, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Ram Charan’s Expensive Watch Collection: 30 Watches From 1.5 Crores’ Richard Mille To 1.25 Crores’ Audemars Piguet, List Is Mind-Blowing!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube