Malayalam actress Samyuktha Menon, who is making her debut in Tollywood with the much-hyped movie “Bheemla Nayak“, is in talks for Mahesh Babu’s next.

Advertisement

Tentatively titled #SSMB28 which will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas of ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo’ fame, Mahesh Babu’s yet-to-be-launched movie is likely to have Samyuktha Menon as one of the lead actresses.

Advertisement

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu will be joining hands with Trivikram after 11 years for #SSMB28.

Though #SSMB28 is not yet launched formally, it is reported that the musical composition for the movie is to be taken care of by Telugu’s most happening music director Thaman S.

Also, the film is to be produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner.

Samyuktha Menon has landed another big name even before the release of Saagar K Chandra’s action drama “Bheemla Nayak”.

Samyuktha is to be seen as the love interest for Rana Daggubati, who is one of the lead actors in the Pawan Kalyan starrer. She is also to be seen alongside Tamil actor Dhanush in their upcoming movie titled “Sir”.

The first single from Telugu’s Superstar Mahesh Babu-starrer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ will also be out on Valentine’s day.

The makers of the upcoming commercial movie have decided to put an end to the long wait, as they had planned to make an announcement regarding the same, on January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day, along with an exciting poster from the movie.

Popular musician S.S. Thaman, who is in charge of the movie’s music, has tweeted that the fans will not get disappointed, as the first single from ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata‘ will be a sure-shot chartbuster.

Dropping a hint on his Twitter handle, Thaman wrote, “#FEB14th”.Mahesh Babu’s love interest will be acclaimed actress Keerthy Suresh in this upcoming movie. Parasuram Petla, the director of ‘Geetha Govindam’ fame, has helmed the movie, which is billed to be a political drama with commercial overtones.

Must Read: Ram Charan’s Expensive Watch Collection: 30 Watches From 1.5 Crores’ Richard Mille To 1.25 Crores’ Audemars Piguet, List Is Mind-Blowing!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube