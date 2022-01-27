Bollywood’s notorious self-claimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is infamously known for stirring huge controversy in the B-town industry through his controversial tweets on Twitter. The actor turned self-proclaimed critic usually uses his Twitter handle to take unwanted digs at famous celebs. From Salman Khan to Kangana Ranaut, Kamaal never fails to get himself into trouble with his digs.

For the unversed, KRK, made his Bollywood debut through his 2008 film Deshdrohi. However, the movie was banned in Maharashtra amid riot concerns. The actor is well known for his stint as a contestant in Bigg Boss season 3. Kamaal was also featured in Mohit Suri’s 2014 release Ek Villain.

After trying his luck in Bollywood, the actor then called himself a critic and makes reviews on films. From criticizing movies, KRK then went on to troll the B-town stars. This habit of his had landed him into much huge trouble with celebrities. However, he still never leaves a chance of slamming the members of the industry.

Now, KRK is back making headlines for yet another controversial statement he made. This time the self-called critic targeted and took a dig at the Bollywood industry as a whole, by comparing it to Allu Arjun’s south Indian blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. KRK’s recent tweet read, “slap on the face of Bollywood stars”. On his Twitter post he wrote, “Film #Pushpa has done approx ₹100Cr business in Hindi circuit. Huge congratulations to @alluarjun for such a great achievement! It’s a slap on the face of Bollywood stars (sic).”

Film #Pushpa has done approx ₹100Cr business in Hindi circuit. Huge congratulations to @alluarjun for such a great achievement! It’s a slap on the face of Bollywood stars. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 27, 2022

Film #Pushpa has become a goldmine for Hindi circuit distributor Manish! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 27, 2022

Apart from this Kamaal R Khan added another tweet which read, “Film #Pushpa has become a goldmine for Hindi circuit distributor Manish!” Continuing his statement, he also went on to say that even the biggest Bollywood stars struggle to make Rs 25 crore out of their film, but a Telugu dub movie managed to make Rs 100 crores in the Hindi cinema. As per him, the reason behind this is that people have started “hating the Bollywood industry”.

अगर एक बिना सर पैर की telugu डब फ़िल्म, हिंदी circuit में 100 करोड़ का business करती है! जबकि Hindi के सूपर स्टार्स की film मुश्किल से 25 करोड़ कमाती है! तो ये अपने आप में सबूत है कि आज जनता bollywood से कितनी नफ़रत करती है! और इनको यहाँ तक लाने में, मेरा भी बहुत बड़ा हाथ है!🤪 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 27, 2022

Talking about Pushpa: The Rise, the movie revolves around a character named Pushpa who is a sandalwood smuggler. The movie stars Allu Arjun along with Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. On the other hand, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, and Ajay Ghosh will be appearing as support characters. The movie was directed by Sukumar and was released on 17th December 2021.

Do you think KRK’s words are making any sense? Was Allu Arjun’s Pushpa actually a slap on the face of Bollywood? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

