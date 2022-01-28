Pushpa has been a phenomenal surprise at the box office. Despite Covid taking over the country once again, we saw how Allu Arjun‘s film is unstoppable. In fact, numbers kept growing from week to week. Now, the film is all set to achieve a huge feat with its Hindi version, and below is all you need to know.

Honestly, the Hindi dubbed version wasn’t well promoted. To be more brutally honest, apart from the Hindi trailer, no signs of promotions were seen. It was Allu Arjun’s popularity (thanks to dubbed films) and of course, the content, that attracted the crowd. The repeat value too helped the film a lot.

Speaking about the latest numbers, as per the last update we have, Pushpa (Hindi) has made 96.75 crores* at the box office. Remember, these are the numbers despite the film being available on OTT. With the increase in number, the film has even witnessed a jump in the Most Profitable Films of 2021 list.

As of now, Pushpa has an ROI (Returns on investment) of 76.75 crores, which translates into 383.75% in percentage. The film is a super-hit. As the film is still to exhaust its theatrical run, everyone is now expecting it to hit the 100 crore mark with its Hindi version. And if this happens, it will take an ROI to 400%, which will be a remarkable feat for a dubbed film.

Click here to visit the profitable table and know more about how the calculations are done.

Meanwhile, as of now, Pushpa (Hindi) is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has already become one of the most-watched films on the platform. Helmed by Sukumar, it released on 17th December 2021 in theatres.

