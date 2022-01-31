Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest dance number ‘Kodthe’ from the film ‘Ghani’ has taken over social media. The actress says the song has an upbeat flavour to it, and can compel anyone to dance.

Tamannaah said: “‘Kodthe’ has an upbeat flavour to it, and it can compel anyone to dance. It is incredible to watch these young talents taking up the challenge and recreating the moves. Their energy is infectious, and I am having the best time watching their versions online.”

Released a few days ago, Tamannaah Bhatia looked ravishing in the ‘Kodthe’ lyrical video. Donning an ultra-glam Avatar.

On her upcoming projects, Tamannaah Bhatia has a jam-packed calendar for the year ahead.

She has ‘Plan A Plan B’ and ‘Yaar Dost’ in Bollywood and ‘F’3, ‘Bhola Shankar‘, and ‘Gurthundha Seethakalam’ in the south.

