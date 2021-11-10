The unit of Telugu film ‘Bholaa Shankar’, which features megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead, on Tuesday officially announced that actress Tamannaah Bhatia had come on board the project.

She is one of the most famous actresses of the South. With her alluring personality and mesmerising presence, she has gained a vast section of fandom. Her social media profiles indicate the kind of followers the actress has gained over the years.

Taking to Twitter, the unit tweeted a poster welcoming Tamannaah Bhatia.

Tamannaah Bhatia, for her part, replied to the tweet with a tweet of her own.

She said, “Honoured and ecstatic to be a part of the MEGA MASSIVE MOVIE #BholaaShankar. Can’t wait to share the screen with @KChiruTweets sir once again! Bring it on @MeherRamesh Gaaru!”

The film, which is being directed by Meher Ramesh, is being produced by Anil Sunkara.

Director Meher Ramesh has announced that the opening pooja of the film will take place on November 11 at 7.45 a.m. and shooting would begin from November 15.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that ‘Bholaa Shankar’ will be a remake of the Tamil film ‘Vedalam’, which featured Ajith, Lakshmi Menon, and Shruthi Haasan in the lead.

While Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the role of the sister character in the Telugu version, Tamannaah has now been roped in to play Shruthi Haasan’s character.

Other than this, earlier a recent survey by Forbes India, showed that Tamannaah Bhatia stands in the tenth position in the list of the most influential social media stars (South India). Forbes India has released the results of their recent survey, by calculating the Instagram influence using various metrics.

