Thala Ajith Once Snatched The Phone Of An Unmasked Fan For This Reason

South superstar Ajith aka ‘Thala’ has a massive fan following and he’s often in the news for fan encounters. Similarly, this year when Tamil Nadu Elections were currently underway, the actor was among the first to reach to cast his vote. Seeing the Viswasam actor everyone went berserk and tried clicking pictures with him. However, the actor got annoyed by an unmasked fan and snatched his phone.

Advertisement

The Valimai star was accompanied by his wife and former actor Shalini at the polling station as the couple was waiting in line.

Advertisement

The incident happened at a polling station in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai. There were many fans gathered around him who tried to take selfies with him. Thala Ajith even asked many of them to leave. However, the actor got annoyed, when an unmasked fan tried clicking a selfie. In a fit of anger, the Vivegam star snatched his phone. The video of the said incident went viral in no time.

Reportedly, the actor returned the phone and said sorry. Few netizens weren’t impressed by Thala Ajith’s stint as they called him rude. A user even went on to compare him with another south superstar, Vijay for the epic rivalry between the stars.

#Ajith – Snatching a fan's handphone to avoid taking selfie and chased his fans out of the voting place..#Vijay – Took his selfie from his own phone with millions of fans who waited for him in Neyveli.. The difference between Vijay and Ajith.. Ennam Pol Vazhkai 🙏 — BlastingTamilCinema (@BLSTG) April 6, 2021

However, there were also netizens who backed the star saying, how it is not right to force and take selfies without consent. While others applauded him for making sure Covid-19 protocols are followed.

He did the right thing !! No mask no respect !! — Apoorv (@ApoorvBa) April 6, 2021

The way Ajith sir was treated today was sad…. he gave us fans soooo much happiness , shudnt we giv him peace in return while he is exercising he basic right to vote with his family … but Ajith sir ur way too patient #Ajith #TamilNaduElections2021 — DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) April 6, 2021

Thala Ajith grabbed cellphone of a Fan who tried to take selfie at polling booth Thala did nothing wrong here. Its polling booth, not photo studio. He's also a human, give him some privacy. Be aware of the Corona situation people #Valimai #AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/iMuGji3eUb — Thala Fan Boy (@Thala_Trendss) April 6, 2021

A few weeks back, Thala Ajith was in the news after a fan tried to commit suicide by setting herself on fire in front of an actor’s house. The unfortunate event was stopped in time and the lady was taken into custody by the local police.

In the viral video, some female police officers can be seen pouring water on the woman to stop her from setting herself on fire. Reportedly, the woman claimed Ajith was the reason behind her suicide, as she demanded to see him at least once. Post her arrest, it was revealed that the particular woman is a nurse by profession and her name is Farzana.

A lady named #Farzana who lost job in hospital tried to set her ablaze in front of #Thala #AjithKumar's house. She has been stopped & detained by the police. pic.twitter.com/RoeJlTA1E7 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 4, 2021

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Jr NTR Is All Set To Host Musicians In The Diwali Special Episode Of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube