Thala Ajith Once Snatched The Phone Of An Unmasked Fan For This Reason
Thala Ajith Once Snatched The Phone Of An Unmasked Fan For This Reason (Photo Credit: Instagram)

South superstar Ajith aka ‘Thala’ has a massive fan following and he’s often in the news for fan encounters. Similarly, this year when Tamil Nadu Elections were currently underway, the actor was among the first to reach to cast his vote. Seeing the Viswasam actor everyone went berserk and tried clicking pictures with him. However, the actor got annoyed by an unmasked fan and snatched his phone.

Advertisement

The Valimai star was accompanied by his wife and former actor Shalini at the polling station as the couple was waiting in line.

Advertisement

The incident happened at a polling station in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai. There were many fans gathered around him who tried to take selfies with him. Thala Ajith even asked many of them to leave. However, the actor got annoyed, when an unmasked fan tried clicking a selfie. In a fit of anger, the Vivegam star snatched his phone. The video of the said incident went viral in no time.

Reportedly, the actor returned the phone and said sorry. Few netizens weren’t impressed by Thala Ajith’s stint as they called him rude. A user even went on to compare him with another south superstar, Vijay for the epic rivalry between the stars.

However, there were also netizens who backed the star saying, how it is not right to force and take selfies without consent. While others applauded him for making sure Covid-19 protocols are followed.

A few weeks back, Thala Ajith was in the news after a fan tried to commit suicide by setting herself on fire in front of an actor’s house. The unfortunate event was stopped in time and the lady was taken into custody by the local police.

In the viral video, some female police officers can be seen pouring water on the woman to stop her from setting herself on fire. Reportedly, the woman claimed Ajith was the reason behind her suicide, as she demanded to see him at least once. Post her arrest, it was revealed that the particular woman is a nurse by profession and her name is Farzana.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Jr NTR Is All Set To Host Musicians In The Diwali Special Episode Of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out