The buzz around the period-thriller movie ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ starring Pawan Kalyan, is witnessing a spike following talk of the makers planning a fight sequence pitting Pawan against 1,000 men.

Pawan Kalyan, who will apparently essay the role of an ancient warrior in the movie, will be seen in the high-octane war sequence, to be canned soon. This action block, which is touted to be the highlight of the movie, will feature more than 1,000 fighters, unit sources said.

In preparation for the role, Pawan trained intensively in combat fighting. The video promo of his pre-shoot session released by the makers, has further increased the buzz surrounding this Krish directorial.

The producers of Pawan Kalyan’s next movie ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, on Saturday released a video, which features the actor.

The video shows off Badri actor’s pre-shoot practice, as he is being trained by professionals in martial arts.

The video had become viral in no time, as Pawan Kalyan is seen practicing intense action sequences, as he plays a warrior in the much-hyped mythological drama. Pawan can be seen practicing stick-fighting along with some trained professionals.

“The skill and prowess of the heroic outlaw #HariHaraVeeraMallu @pawankalyan sir at his Pre-shoot session!The Warrior’s Way”, director Krish wrote, as he shared the video.

Helmed by ‘Kanche’, ‘Gauthami Putra Satakarni’ and ‘Vedam’ fame Krish, the grandiose movie produced by Mega Surya Production, has Niddhi Agerwal essaying the female lead.

