Fakt Purusho Maate Box Office Collection Day 6: Yash Soni’s Film Surpasses Trisha On The Rocks, Eyes Major Milestone Next!

The Gujarati film Fakt Purusho Maate, produced by Anand Pandit and directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi, has had a decent run at the box office so far. The heartwarming family comedy has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, and its strong performance is a testament to its quality content and relatable storytelling.

According to the latest box office reports, Fakt Purusho Maate has crossed the 4.80 crore mark in its first five days of release. The movie, starring Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhvi, Esha Kansara, and Dahan Jariwala, and featuring a special appearance by Amitabh Bachchan, started on a lower note; however, around Janmashtami, it picked up and has now maintained the momentum.

As per early estimates, on its 6th day, i.e., the 1st Wednesday, the film raked in 0.50 crore, taking its 6-day total to approximately 5.30 crore. Yesterday, Fakt Purusho Maate had the highest theatre occupancy in Gandhinagar at 16%, with Mumbai close behind at 14.75%. The film saw the most viewers during night shows, especially in Gandhinagar and Mumbai, where nearly 30% of seats were filled. Anand also performed well, with 13.25% overall occupancy. In contrast, cities like Bhavnagar and Surat show relatively lower occupancy, indicating less traction in these areas.

Fakt Purusho Maate has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the lifetime collections of Trisha On The Rocks (2024), which had accumulated 4.15 crore.

However, the real test lies ahead, as the major benchmark for Fakt Purusho Maate will be to surpass the lifetime total of its predecessor, Fakt Mahilao Maate (2022), which stands at an impressive 16.59 crore. The journey to this target will be closely watched, as the film continues to capture the audience’s attention and build on its momentum in theaters.

The film is poised for its overseas release on August 30, 2024, in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The international reception of Fakt Purusho Maate could prove to be a game-changer, potentially transforming its box office trajectory. As the film reaches new audiences abroad, its global success will be crucial in determining its overall financial impact and long-term legacy.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

