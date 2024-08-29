Twisters Box Office (North America): Only $3 Million Short Of Beating Despicable Me As Universal’s 20th Highest-Grossing Film

Over a month after its theatrical release, Twisters might just pass another impressive milestone at the domestic box office. The Universal film, starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones, had a spectacular run in North America (U.S. and Canada).

Recently, Twisters surpassed 2013’s Fast and Furious 6 and 2003 Bruce Almighty’s lifetime domestic take to become the 21st highest-grossing Universal film stateside. Twisters might soon enter the top 20 list after toppling the 2010 film Despicable Me from the spot.

Twisters was released on July 19, 2024, and became an instant box office hit, earning over $80 million domestically. The standalone sequel to the 1998 disaster classic currently holds the 21st spot in the list of highest-grossing Universal movies at the domestic Box Office after grossing $249.8 million. The 2003 film Bruce Almighty, starring Jim Carey, held on to the spot with a $242.7 million gross before Twisters surpassed the total.

The disaster flick is $3 million short of toppling the 2010 animation film Despicable Me from the prestigious 20th spot. The first instalment in the Despicable Me franchise grossed $252.7 million domestically and $291 million overseas, for a cumulative global total of $544.7 million.

While Twisters doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of beating Despicable Me’s global earnings, it has a long shot at overtaking the domestic run. However, as the film is available to stream on PVOD, Twisters theatrical sales might slow down, making it difficult to reach the milestone.

Meanwhile, 2015’s Jurassic World, starring Chris Pratt, is Universal’s top earner. The film grossed $654.3 million domestically and over $1 billion overseas.

The 2023 film The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the second highest grosser, earning $574 million domestically and $786.6 million overseas. Steven Spielberg’s 1982 classic E.T. is the third highest-grossing Universal film, earning $439.4 million stateside and $357.8 million overseas.

Twisters, with a reported budget of $155 million, has grossed $347 million worldwide. However, it has fallen short of the 1996 original’s $495 million worldwide run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

