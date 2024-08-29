Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time is the next big film from Kollywood, and all eyes are set on its box office performance. Considering Vijay’s presence, the film is expected to set the cash registers ringing, and there’s a chance that it might break several pre-existing records in Tamil cinema. As per the latest development, it has sold over 13,000 tickets in Malaysia for day 1 through advance booking. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, The GOAT is an upcoming sci-fi action thriller from Kollywood and is scheduled to release on September 5. As we all know, Vijay is going to quit acting to enter full-time politics, and The GOAT is one of his last two films. So, it’s quite obvious that the biggie is enjoying immense hype among fans and has all the potential to smash several records.

With 7 more days remaining for the big release, the advance booking for The Greatest Of All Time has already started in several parts of the globe. The film is performing brilliantly in Malaysia, where Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a strong fan base. As per Track Box Office, the magnum opus has sold around 13,500 tickets for day 1 through advance booking (as of 6 pm IST).

By selling around 13,500 tickets already, The Greatest Of All Time has amassed 319K Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) so far at the Malaysian box office through day 1 advance booking. If converted to Indian rupees, it equals 62.09 lakh. Such a response is superb, and it hints that the film is going to set the Malaysian box office on fire on the opening day.

Meanwhile, The Greatest Of All Time also stars Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ajmal Ameer, and others in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories and updates!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (Worldwide): Dethrones Iron Man 3 As MCU’s #7 Top Earner In Its First 33 Days

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News