SJ Suryah is one of the highest-paid actors in South cinema. He recently appeared in Indian 2, which starred Kamal Haasan in the lead role. Suryah has a big lineup of projects ahead, with his next appearance in Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaram. The film will be released this coming Thursday, and the makers organized a pre-release event in Hyderabad yesterday.

Vivek Athreya directed Saripodhaa Sanivaram, marking his second collaboration with Nani and his first with SJ Suryah. Speaking at the film’s pre-release event, Suryah praised the director. The film has already generated significant buzz, particularly due to Suryah’s role as the antagonist. He plays a circle inspector named Daya in the film.

During the pre-release event, SJ Suryah lauded Vivek Athreya for his unique approach to filmmaking, comparing his creativity to that of Quentin Tarantino. “Vivek Athreya is a rare writer and a rare creator,” Suryah remarked.

“Just like Quentin Tarantino adds magic to formulaic stories, Vivek Athreya has crafted a unique screenplay for this film. Usually, many films follow the same formula, especially the Baasha formula, which can be seen in movies like Baahubali 2, Indra, and other action films. The skill lies in adding freshness, and Vivek did it with this movie,” Suryah praised, highlighting Vivek Athreya’s expertise.

Saripodhaa Sanivaram also features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Aditi Balan, Abhirami, and Sai Kumar in key roles, with DVV Danayya producing the film under the DVV Entertainments banner. Jakes Bejoy is the music director of the movie. The makers are confident that the film will perform well at the box office.

Stay tuned for our complete review of the movie.

