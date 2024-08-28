Rumor mills have been doing the rounds that actors Mandar Chandwadkar and Sharad Sankla, who play Bhide and Abdul respectively, in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, might also quit the show. Their names add to a long list of actors who have quit the show. However, many viewers of the show have been failing to strike a positive chord with the show regarding the current episodes. It is not a hidden fact that in recent times, many audiences have felt that the recent episodes and some of the new cast members have failed to retain the old charm of the show. Here’s a look at why this might be happening.

One of the prime reasons the audience has felt the connection with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fading away is the OG cast having bid farewell to the show, some of them unceremoniously. Cast members like Disha Vakani (Daya Bhabi), Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta), Bhavya Gandhi (Tapu), Kush Shah (Goli), and others had an endearing connect with the audience through their performances. Their exit from the show and the makers overnight replacing them with new faces made it difficult for fans to retain the same love and adoration they have for the characters that these actors portrayed. However, both Mandar Chandwadkar and Sharad Sankla have rubbished rumors of them leaving the show for now.

Also, rumors of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah set being a hostile environment to work spread like wildfire and did not go down well with the fans. It is not a hidden fact that Jennifer Mistry, who formerly played Roshan Sodhi, accused the showrunner Asit Modi and other team members of alleged harassment. Shailesh Lodha also filed a lawsuit against Asit Modi for non-payment of dues. These unpleasant developments behind the scenes made things worse for the makers.

Fans fail to see the organic comedy and the spark in the performances so prevalent in the earlier episodes. Instead, many audiences are accusing the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah of resorting to a forced comedy in its current episodes. The rumors of actors Munmun Dutta (Babita Ji) and Raj Anadkat (Tapu) dating were also considered in a bad taste, resulting in much trolling.

But the makers still have some time to save the show since it cannot be denied that it’s still iconic in the hearts of all comedy enthusiasts. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah should try to inculcate more organic and spontaneous storylines so that the comedy looks raw and relatable, like its previous episodes. Even though the OG cast members who have left the show might not return, an attempt should be made to make the existing characters more endearing, along with crisp writing. It will be interesting to see whether makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah manage to bring about some positive changes on the show or does it continue its downhill graph.

