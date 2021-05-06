Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Thursday to treat her fans to a dance video. In the video, the actress is seen dancing to the song “Temperature” by Sean Paul.

The video starts with the text: “When mom makes paneer and not tinde.”

Dressed in a yellow crop top and jeans, Sunny let her hair open in the clip. She also asked her fans what their favourite food was.

“When life gives you Paneer instead of Tinde!! What’s your favorite food?” she wrote with the video that has 1.6 lakh likes in less than an hour.

Sunny has also been encouraging her fans to follow Covid protocols and to get themselves vaccinated, through her posts on social media.

She recently teamed up with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to feed 10,000 migrant workers in Delhi.

“We are facing a crisis, but together with compassion and solidarity we will come out ahead. I’m delighted to join hands with PETA India again — this time to get protein-packed vegan meals to thousands in need,” Sunny said.

These meals that are being donated by Sunny Leone and PETA consist of daal and rice or ‘khichdi’ and often fruit.

Sunny Leone was named PETA India’s Person of the Year in 2016. She has even previously featured in the organisation’s campaigns in support of vegan fashion and vegetarian eating. The actress also associated with them for dog and cat adoption and sterilisation programs.

PETA India and Sunny will donate food through Uday Foundation.

Recently, Sunny Leone took to social media and shared a positive message for all her fans. Sharing pictures where she is sequentially captured standing on the stump of a tree, about to jump, and finally jumping off the stump, Sunny simply wrote, “Make the best of every situation!!! Smile”

