Shah Rukh Khan has been honoured with lots of nicknames by fans. Call it King Khan or SRK, the name changes but love remains the same. But did you know, before making it big in the entertainment industry, Shah had a unique nickname and it’s super catchy? Also, are you aware of Khan smelling a shoe? Scroll below to know more.

As Khan had said in several interviews, he was a sports lover and an active kid in school. He was fond of running, which is why he used to be called mail gaadi by his friends. In an interview with Filmfare, the actor revealed it all. “Mail gaadi, because I used to run very fast, like an ex­press train. It was also because my hair used to stand out in front,” he had quoted.

Further, Shah Rukh Khan shared a funny anecdote of how he used to pretend to faint in the classroom. He said, “I’ve troubled many of my teach­ers. I once convinced my chemistry teacher to give me good marks by telling her I was like her son. I also used to feign an attack of epilepsy very often. I’d ‘faint’ in the classroom and the teachers had to take off their shoes for me to smell. Once, when we had a new teacher, I fainted and the other kids convinced him that if he didn’t give me the suede shoes he was wearing, I’d die. He had to roam barefoot the rest of the day.”

We feel you, Shah Rukh Khan!

On the work front, the actor is working on Siddhart Anand’s Pathan that also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles. The movie is backed by Yash Raj Films.

