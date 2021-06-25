Socialite Paris Hilton on Friday shared a picture on social media and tagged it as living a “lime green dream”.

Advertisement

In an Instagram image she posted, Paris wears a bodycon and flaunts her signature blonde hair and smokey eyes.

“Living a lime green dream. What’s your favourite colour to wear for #Summer? #ThatsHot #TBT #ThrowbackThursday,” Paris wrote as caption.

She had recently shared a loved-up post on her 18-month anniversary with beau Carter Reum, whom she tagged as her best friend for life. Paris and Carter got engaged on February 13.

Socialite Paris Hilton and reality TV star Kim Kardashian shimmered in silver, flaunting “boss babe” vibes in a throwback picture.

Paris shared the photograph late on Thursday night according to India time. In the picture, the two celebrities look stunning in glittery short dresses.

Kim chose to keep her hair pulled back into a ponytail while Paris went for her signature look of keeping her blonde hair open.

“#BossBabes #TBT @KimKardashian,” Paris captioned the image.

Kim, who was once a stylist of Paris, is going through a divorce procedure with rapper Kanye West. She filed for divorce on February 19 after seven years of marriage. They have four children — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months.

Previously, Socialite-entrepreneur Paris Hilton is celebrating Pride Month and on Wednesday sent out love for the LGBTQ+ community, thanking them for always being an inspiration.

Must Read: When Selena Gomez Took A Kicka*s Revenge From Justin Bieber During His Relationship With Sofia Richie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube