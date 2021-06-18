Kanye West’s brewing romance with model Irina Shayk is making headlines every single day. Reportedly, the rapper celebrated his 44th birthday with Victoria’s Secret model. And if the reports are to be believed it was West who made the first move on Irina post his split with Kim Kardashian. Read to know the details below.

Advertisement

For those of you who don’t know, Kanye and Irina’s romance goes way back in time. The two have already dated in the past.

Advertisement

A source close to US Weekly revealed that Kanye West always held a special place in his mind and said, “Kanye was the first one to reach out. The romance was similar to his [relationship] with Kim [Kardashian] because he saw her on his [‘Power’] video shoot in 2010 and thought she was gorgeous. He always thought she was special and she held a place in his mind.”

Prior to US Weekly, a source close to Page Six made a big revelation and said, “Kanye always had a thing for Irina, so she came to mind early on in his divorce from Kim. He decided to shoot his shot, and it worked.”

Reportedly, Kanye West and Irina Shayk are enjoying this phase and taking things slow in their relationship.

“Kanye and Irina are in a honeymoon, lovey-dovey phase right now. They’re getting to know each other and having a lot of fun. It’s not serious yet, but they like each other a lot,” US’s source said.

Meanwhile, Irina Shayk’s biggest focus right now is her four-year-old daughter Lea de Seine that she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Bradley Cooper.

On Irina’s budding relationship with Kanye West, the Page Six source said, “Irina is a very hands-on mother and won’t let a new romance distract her from her daughter, so it’s perfect that things with Kanye are very casual and laid-back at the moment. They’re still getting acquainted, but the spark is definitely there, and Kanye likes where things are headed.”

What are your thoughts on Kanye West’s brewing romance with Irina Shayk? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Why She Decided To Divorce Kanye West; Says, “There’s Nothing Their Kids Want More Than Parents To Be Together”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube