Angelina Jolie is back in the headlines, but this time it is not for her legal battle with Brad Pitt but for her reconnecting with her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller. Reportedly, the actress has been in New York for quite some days now and had turned heads when she was spotted arriving at Jonny’s apartment with her children. So does this mean that the Maleficent actress is trying to move on in her life and wanting to make her kids feel comfortable with the man she might be seeing?

Reportedly the British actor has not just met Pax but also Angelina’s youngest son Knox. And Angelina has been spotted more than once stepping out of Jonny’s apartment. Is that hint enough? Keep reading further to know more.

According to reports in The Sun, a source revealed, “On her first evening with Jonny Lee Miller, Angelina Jolie only took Knox along, and they got on like a house on fire. Knox is a sweet kid, and I imagine she decided he was the easiest one to begin introductions with.”

According to the source, Pax, too, was keen on meeting Jonny Lee Miller. “She went back the next afternoon with Pax, who was curious to meet this guy she’s always spoken so fondly about,’ the source said. “They only hung out for a short while at Jonny’s apartment, but they seemed to get along well.” The source also maintained that Angelina Jolie is thrilled about the possibility of Jonny becoming a confidant for Pax, who has expressed interest in moving to the city.

“Angie is very happy because Pax keeps making noise about moving to New York someday soon, maybe even for school,’ the source added. “She’s glad he’ll have someone she trusts around for him to go to for advice or just to see a friendly face.”

For the unversed, Angelina also shares four other children, Shiloh, Vivienne, Maddox and Zahara, with Brad. The high-profile exes are currently in the middle of a custody battle for the children.

Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller, on the other hand, were married between 1996 and 1999. The two parted on good terms. “There are no regrets and no bitterness,” Miller once said in an interview. Marriage was something that didn’t work out, and I had to make the decision sooner or later.” Angelina, for her part, has also referred to Jonny as “still a great friend” in past interviews.

